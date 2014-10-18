Buttermilk Lipstick Recipe Links:
Jalapeno-Margarita Chicken Burgers
Toppings
Smashed Avocado * Cilantro-Lime Mayo * Pico de Galo
Assorted Chips
makes 6 servings
2 lbs ground chicken
1 cup fresh bread crumbs
3 large garlic cloves, pressed
1 jalapeno, minced
1/4 cup tequila
1 tsp lime zest
2 Tbsp fresh lime juice
1 1/2 tsp kosher salt
6 whole wheat buns
one
combine the first 8 ingredients in a large bowl
shape into 6 patties
two
grill over medium-high heat {350 to 400 degrees} 7 to 8 minutes per side
or until a thermometer registers 165 degrees
serve on buns w/ accoutrements
etc * etc * etc
smashed avocado
{stir together}
2 firm but ripe diced & smashed avocados
2 Tbsp fresh lime juice
2 Tbsp finely diced red onion
a generous pinch of kosher salt
cilantro-lime mayo
{stir together}
1/2 cup mayo
1 Tbsp fresh lime juice
1 Tbsp chopped fresh cilantro
a pinch of kosher salt
pico de galo
{stir together}
4 diced plum tomatoes
1/4 cup diced red onion
1 small garlic clove, pressed
1 Tbsp fresh lime juice
1 Tbsp chopped fresh cilantro
a generous pinch of salt
a few grinds of the pepper mill
Tailgating On The Go Tip
Get grill-ready by pre-forming chicken burgers up to 2 days ahead. Stack in zip top plastic bags, placing parchment paper between burgers & refrigerate. Grab the bags before heading out the door & transport in your cooler.
Ginger Margarita
makes 8
2 cups fresh lime juice
1 cup Ginger Simple Syrup
1 cup orange liqueur
1 cup tequila
kosher salt
stir together all ingredients in a pitcher
add ice
serve w/ lime wedges
sprinkle the top lightly w/ a pinch of kosher salt
Ginger Simple Syrup
makes 1 cup
bring 1 cup sugar & water to a boil in a small saucepan & cook until sugar dissolves
remove from heat & stir in 4 packed teaspoons of freshly grated ginger
let stand 20 minutes & pour through a fine mesh sieve
{keep in the fridge up to 10 days}
