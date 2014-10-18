Buttermilk Lipstick Recipe Links:



Jalapeno-Margarita Chicken Burgers

Toppings

Smashed Avocado * Cilantro-Lime Mayo * Pico de Galo

Ginger Margaritas

Assorted Chips

makes 6 servings

2 lbs ground chicken

1 cup fresh bread crumbs

3 large garlic cloves, pressed

1 jalapeno, minced

1/4 cup tequila

1 tsp lime zest

2 Tbsp fresh lime juice

1 1/2 tsp kosher salt

6 whole wheat buns

one

combine the first 8 ingredients in a large bowl

shape into 6 patties

two

grill over medium-high heat {350 to 400 degrees} 7 to 8 minutes per side

or until a thermometer registers 165 degrees

serve on buns w/ accoutrements

etc * etc * etc

smashed avocado

{stir together}

2 firm but ripe diced & smashed avocados

2 Tbsp fresh lime juice

2 Tbsp finely diced red onion

a generous pinch of kosher salt

cilantro-lime mayo

{stir together}

1/2 cup mayo

1 Tbsp fresh lime juice

1 Tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

a pinch of kosher salt

pico de galo

{stir together}

4 diced plum tomatoes

1/4 cup diced red onion

1 small garlic clove, pressed

1 Tbsp fresh lime juice

1 Tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

a generous pinch of salt

a few grinds of the pepper mill

Tailgating On The Go Tip

Get grill-ready by pre-forming chicken burgers up to 2 days ahead. Stack in zip top plastic bags, placing parchment paper between burgers & refrigerate. Grab the bags before heading out the door & transport in your cooler.

Ginger Margarita

makes 8

2 cups fresh lime juice

1 cup Ginger Simple Syrup

1 cup orange liqueur

1 cup tequila

kosher salt

stir together all ingredients in a pitcher

add ice

serve w/ lime wedges

sprinkle the top lightly w/ a pinch of kosher salt

Ginger Simple Syrup

makes 1 cup

bring 1 cup sugar & water to a boil in a small saucepan & cook until sugar dissolves

remove from heat & stir in 4 packed teaspoons of freshly grated ginger

let stand 20 minutes & pour through a fine mesh sieve

{keep in the fridge up to 10 days}

