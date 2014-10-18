Game of the Week: Donoho takes region with 27-8 win over Ragland

The battle of unbeaten teams in Class 1A Region 5 goes to Donoho with their 27-8 win against Ragland on Friday night.

The Falcons had four rushing touchdowns from Justin Foster to help take down the Purple Devils.

In eight games this year, the Donoho defense has allowed just 28 points.

The win improves the Falcons to 8-0 along with the region title. Ragland drops to 7-1.

