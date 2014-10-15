Fultondale principal to receive award in Washington D.C.

A Jefferson County principal is headed to Washington D.C. to receive a very special award.

Frances Finney has been named a 2014 National Distinguished Principal, one of only 50 in the country.

Although Finney is now principal at Fultondale Elementary school, she is being recognized for the work she did at Gresham Elementary.

At Gresham, Finney worked to create a sense of community in the school in spite of the fact only about 20-percent of the student body stayed from Kindergarten through 5th grade.

Finney says she and the Gresham staff tried to create connections and stability for the students. Earning the award, she says, was a team effort.

"The award's not just for me. And I've said it before, it's for the school and for Jefferson County because there are a lot of amazing principals in the state and I'm honored to represent them in this process," Finney said.

Finney travels to Washington on Wednesday for a special banquet on Friday.

