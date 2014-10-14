Fairfield PD: 3 teens injured in shooting at apartments - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fairfield PD: 3 teens injured in shooting at apartments

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
FAIRFIELD, AL (WBRC) - Fairfield police confirm that three people were injured in a shooting at the Mattie Gill Jackson Gardens public housing on Tuesday evening.

Chief Leon Davis said the victims were approached by a vehicle and then shots were fired. The victims then ran to a nearby Walmart to get help.

The victims are between 16 and 17 years old.

They have all been taken to the hospital for treatment.

