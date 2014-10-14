Day of Change fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities is Oct. 15





Then consider dropping it into any Ronald McDonald House Charity donation box at your local McDonald's on Wednesday, October 16. There are boxes located in many drive thrus and inside the restaurants.





According to the RMHC of Alabama, central Alabama customers donated $155,000 to the charity last year.





To help celebrate their 40th anniversary, the national RMHC is encouraging families to share how the charity has helped them on social media using #forRMHC.





RMHC provides a "home away from home" for families whose children are receiving medical care.





Learn more about the charity at https://www.facebook.com/rmhcalabama?ref=ts&fref=ts or http://www.rmhc.org



