Fundraiser held Tuesday for Jefferson Co. deputy with cancer - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fundraiser held Tuesday for Jefferson Co. deputy with cancer

Deputy Rand Nash (right) speaks with Deputy Chief Randy Christian and Sheriff Mike Hale. Source: WBRC video Deputy Rand Nash (right) speaks with Deputy Chief Randy Christian and Sheriff Mike Hale. Source: WBRC video
Source: WBRC video Source: WBRC video
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Chick-fil-A have teamed up to help a deputy battling cancer.

Sgt. Randy Nash is battling leukemia. He is undergoing a bone marrow transplant soon but stopped by the Chick-fil-A at Eastwood Village on Tuesday to see the good work.

Chick-fil-A is donating a portion of Tuesday's sales to "Team Randy Nash" and the fundraiser goes on until 8 p.m. This location is at 1648 Montclair Rd, Irondale, AL 35210.

