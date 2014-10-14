Fundraiser held Tuesday for Jefferson Co. deputy with cancer





Sgt. Randy Nash is battling leukemia. He is undergoing a bone marrow transplant soon but stopped by the Chick-fil-A at Eastwood Village on Tuesday to see the good work.





Chick-fil-A is donating a portion of Tuesday's sales to "Team Randy Nash" and the fundraiser goes on until 8 p.m. This location is at 1648 Montclair Rd, Irondale, AL 35210.





