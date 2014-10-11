Game of the Week: Calera wins homecoming game against Helena, 45-21

5A-Region 4 game at Ricky M. Cairns Memorial Stadium in Calera as the Eagles take on the Helena Huskies. Calera has only one loss this season to Demopolis in the second game, while Helena had two losses headed into the game.

Calera's Pat Ford put the first points on the board with a 40 yard field goal on their first possession of the game. Helena didn't have the ball long leading Calera to another another big play when a hands off to Shaqueith Tyes lead to a touchdown for the Eagles.

One of the wildest moments of the game, two back to back interceptions. Calera's Austin Davis intercepted Helena quarterback, Riley Davis' pass. But then on the very next play Calera's ball is picked off by Helena's Trey Turnbow.

With only a few seconds left in the 1st quarter, Calera's Ty Evans throws another interception to Trey Turnbow, who runs it in for a pick-6!

But Ty Evans bounced back when he ran in a quarterback sneak for a touchdown getting Calera another 7-points. Calera lead Helena 24-14 at half.

It was also a special night for Calera's new homecoming queen, Grace Rodriguez, who was crowned at halftime.

In the 3rd quarter, Calera's Shaqueith Tyes runs into another touchdown for the eagles. In the 4th quarter, Helena quarterback, Riley Davis, threw a 20-yard pass to Kendall Featherstone, which set the huskies up for a score.

The final score of the game was 45-21 Calera with another win. Shaqueith Tyes the SIDELINE Standout.

"Shaqueith Tyes is the best running back in Alabama nobody's talking about," said Calera head coach, Wiley McKeller. "He was an All-State kid last year. He does this each and every week he does this so hard. He has such great vision. Our entire offensive line did a tremendous job and our guard #62 (Ethan Thompson) one heck of a football player."

Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.