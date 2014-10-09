Alabama launches crime victims notification system

Now crime victims in Alabama have a way to get valuable information about the person who harmed them or their family.

This week state officials announced the creation of the Alabama Crime Victims Automated Notification System, or Alabama CAN. It's designed to help crime victims with needed information.

The Alabama CAN was funded by federal grant. The 2011 session of the state legislature passed a bill creating the system.

A crime victim will be notified 30 days in advance of a parole hearing. The system will be adapted to include notification of appellate information in the criminals case or even escapes.



The system is seen as a way to give relief and help to a crime victim who may have limited resources.

"In the past not all of the victims were getting notified. I think that is the most important part of this legislation. We are going to be sure everyone getsnotified," Rep. Paul DeMarco of Homewood and Chair of the Alabama House Judiciary Committee said.

To register with the system, visit http://victims.alabama.gov.