Northport doctor indicted on 223 drug charges

A Northport doctor who surrendered his medical license earlier this year is now facing a 223-count indictment on drug-related charges.

A Tuscaloosa County grand jury returned the indictment against David Vance Robinson on September 24.

The charges include trafficking, obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and possession of a controlled substance.

The West Alabama Narcotics Task Force said it began investigating after pharmacists complained Robinson was writing numerous prescriptions for drugs outside his practice area, which was podiatry.

Some of the types of drugs named in court papers include medications for pain, anxiety and attention deficit disorder.

Back in February, Robinson surrendered his medical license and closed his office on Watermelon Road.

In a letter to the state board of podiatrists, Robinson acknowledged that he had committed violations of the Alabama podiatry practice act that would result in disciplinary action.



