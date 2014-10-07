Angela Evans' Roasted Turkey Breast on Corn Cakes with Golden Raisin Chutney

Corn Cake

1 ½ cup of Corn meal

1 cup of flour

2 T of Sugar

½ t of salt

1 t of baking soda

1 t of baking powder

2 eggs

½ cup of buttermilk

2 T of butter

2 T of oil





Golden Raisin Chutney

½ cup of golden raisins

¼ of an onion sliced

1 clove of garlic minced

1 t of vinegar

2 t of honey

1 T of oil

Roasted Turkey is optional, you can replace with pork, chicken, or duck.

For Corn Cakes: Combine all dry ingredients in a small mixing bowl with a whisk. Add eggs, butter, and butter milk, until consistency looks like pancake batter. In a hot skillet with 2 T of oil, scoop corn cake mix in small portions so not to touch and let cook for 3-4 mins on each side or until batter is cooked evenly.

For Golden Raisin Chutney: Heat oil in a pan, add garlic and onions. Cook until caramilzed, then add Honey and Vinegar. Turn heat down to a simmer and let reduce for more flavor for about 10min or so. Heat already cooked turkey breast in small skillet for about 2-3 min on each side. Place corn cake on plate, place turkey on top, and with a spoon place chutney on the turkey. Serve for appetizers or snack for guests. Enjoy!