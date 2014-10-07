Angela Evans' Roasted Turkey Breast on Corn Cakes with Golden Raisin Chutney
Corn Cake
1 ½ cup of Corn meal
1 cup of flour
2 T of Sugar
½ t of salt
1 t of baking soda
1 t of baking powder
2 eggs
½ cup of buttermilk
2 T of butter
2 T of oil
Golden Raisin Chutney
½ cup of golden raisins
¼ of an onion sliced
1 clove of garlic minced
1 t of vinegar
2 t of honey
1 T of oil
Roasted Turkey is optional, you can replace with pork, chicken, or duck.
For Corn Cakes: Combine all dry ingredients in a small mixing bowl with a whisk. Add eggs, butter, and butter milk, until consistency looks like pancake batter. In a hot skillet with 2 T of oil, scoop corn cake mix in small portions so not to touch and let cook for 3-4 mins on each side or until batter is cooked evenly.
For Golden Raisin Chutney: Heat oil in a pan, add garlic and onions. Cook until caramilzed, then add Honey and Vinegar. Turn heat down to a simmer and let reduce for more flavor for about 10min or so. Heat already cooked turkey breast in small skillet for about 2-3 min on each side. Place corn cake on plate, place turkey on top, and with a spoon place chutney on the turkey. Serve for appetizers or snack for guests. Enjoy!
