Chicken and Sausage Gumbo with Big Easy Potato Salad

makes 6 to 8 servings
1/3 cup oil
1/3 cup flour
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
2 celery ribs, chopped
1 small green bell pepper, chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 tsp creole seasoning
1/4 tsp dried thyme
1 32-oz box chicken broth
1 14-oz can chicken broth
2 bone-in chicken breasts
1 (16-oz) package frozen okra, divided
1 lb. smoked sausage, sliced
extras
cooked rice * scallions * saltine crackers * hot sauce
one
stir together the oil & flour in a dutch oven over medium-high heat
two
stir constantly for 5 minutes or until your reach the color just shy of a Hershey bar
a nutty aroma will fill your kitchen
three
add the onion & the next 3 ingredients
cook for 8 minutes
four
stir in the creole seasoning & the next 4 ingredients w/ a 1/2 a bag of okra
simmer over low heat partially covered
stir on occasion
for 1 hour & 30 minutes
five
remove the chicken & fish out any bones
pull the chicken from the bone & shred w/ a fork
return to the pot
six
brown the sausage in a skillet & drain well on paper towels
add it to the pot
add the remaining 1/2 of a bag of okra
cook for 30 more minutes
stir on occasion
makes about 8 servings
2 1/2 lbs. whole baking potatoes
11/4 cup mayonnaise
1 Tbsp. creole mustard
1/3 cup chopped onion
1 celery rib, chopped
1 1/2 tsp. creole seasoning
one
bring potatoes & water to cover to a boil over medium-high heat
reduce the heat to medium & simmer 30 minutes or until potatoes are fork tender
drain & let stand 15 min
two
stir together mayonnaise & remaining ingredients in a large bowl
peel the warm potatoes from their jackets w/ a paring knife
cut the potatoes into 1-inch pieces & fold into the dressing mixture
do not over mix
