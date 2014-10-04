Chicken and Sausage Gumbo with Big Easy Potato Salad

Buttermilk Lipstick Recipe Links:

makes 6 to 8 servings

1/3 cup oil

1/3 cup flour

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

2 celery ribs, chopped

1 small green bell pepper, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tsp creole seasoning

1/4 tsp dried thyme

1 32-oz box chicken broth

1 14-oz can chicken broth

2 bone-in chicken breasts

1 (16-oz) package frozen okra, divided

1 lb. smoked sausage, sliced

extras

cooked rice * scallions * saltine crackers * hot sauce

one

stir together the oil & flour in a dutch oven over medium-high heat

two

stir constantly for 5 minutes or until your reach the color just shy of a Hershey bar

a nutty aroma will fill your kitchen

three

add the onion & the next 3 ingredients

cook for 8 minutes

four

stir in the creole seasoning & the next 4 ingredients w/ a 1/2 a bag of okra

simmer over low heat partially covered

stir on occasion

for 1 hour & 30 minutes

five

remove the chicken & fish out any bones

pull the chicken from the bone & shred w/ a fork

return to the pot

six

brown the sausage in a skillet & drain well on paper towels

add it to the pot

add the remaining 1/2 of a bag of okra

cook for 30 more minutes

stir on occasion





Big Easy Potato Salad

makes about 8 servings

2 1/2 lbs. whole baking potatoes

11/4 cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. creole mustard

1/3 cup chopped onion

1 celery rib, chopped

1 1/2 tsp. creole seasoning

one

bring potatoes & water to cover to a boil over medium-high heat

reduce the heat to medium & simmer 30 minutes or until potatoes are fork tender

drain & let stand 15 min

two

stir together mayonnaise & remaining ingredients in a large bowl

peel the warm potatoes from their jackets w/ a paring knife

cut the potatoes into 1-inch pieces & fold into the dressing mixture

do not over mix

