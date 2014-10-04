Final Scores: Week 7 - Alabama High School Football

Final scores from the AHSAA:
October 3, 2014 - Week 7
Class 1A
Brantley 35, Florala 21
Cedar Bluff 48, Woodville 14
Georgiana 35, Pleasant Home 0
Hubbertville 20, Berry 6
Kinston 61, Autaugaville 18
Linden 61, Ellwood Christian 6
McKenzie 40, Red Level 12
R.A. Hubbard 32, Vina 14
Sunshine 8, Akron 0
Valley Head 20, Spring Garden 0 Class 2A
Addison 30, Cold Springs 7
Central-Hayneville 22, Zion Chapel 14
Cottonwood 46, Houston County 0
Elba 53, Goshen 10
Flomaton 39, Choctaw County 7
Francis Marion 50, Holy Spirit 6
Fyffe 56, Gaston 8
Luverne 48, Calhoun 6
Phil Campbell 23, Tharptown 19
Pickens County 51, R.C. Hatch 20
Providence Christian 46, Ariton 16
Randolph County 48, Lanett 20
Red Bay 54, Mars Hill Bible 0
Section 29, Collinsville 8
Sulligent 49, Cherokee 14
Sweet Water 28, Leroy 25 Class 3A
Bayside Academy 52, Cottage Hill Christian 21
Colbert County 63, Clements 6
Dale County 52, Wicksburg 19
Geraldine 48, North Sand Mountain 12
Glencoe 49, Ashville 8
Gordo 41, American Christian 7
Lauderdale County 35, Sheffield 0
Madison Academy 52, Colbert Heights 6
Montgomery Academy 28, Fultondale 10
New Hope 34, Brindlee Mountain 6
Oakman 61, Vinemont 13
Pike County 54, Barbour County 0
Sylvania 15, Sand Rock 8
Walter Wellborn 49, Westbrook Christian 16
Winfield 43, Hanceville 14
Winston County 35, Holly Pond 27 Class 4A
Andalusia 34, Bullock County 6
Brooks 38, East Lawrence 0
Deshler 40, Wilson 20
Elkmont 31, Central-Florence 7
Elmore County 48, Horseshoe Bend 3
Locust Fork 49, Good Hope 13
North Jackson 69, J.B. Pennington 28
Northside 27, Sipsey Valley 21
Oneonta 47, Priceville 15
Saks 52, Crossville 8
Sardis 42, White Plains 41
St. James 44, Headland 8
Trinity Presbyterian 24, Ashford 8
UMS-Wright 31, Thomasville 13 Class 5A
Charles Henderson 19, Sidney Lanier 0
Clay County Central 31, Marbury 6
East Limestone 21, Russellville 14
Eufaula 34, B.T. Washington 16
Faith Academy 29, Escambia County 6
Greenville 62, Alabama Christian 20
Jackson 14, Vigor 7
J.O. Johnson 40, West Point 10
Lawrence County 22, Columbia 7
Lincoln 48, Hayden 0
Moody 28, St. Clair County 21
Parker 40, Ramsay 34
Randolph 65, Butler 34
Rehobeth 29, Daleville 25
Springville 13, Anniston 12
St. Paul's Episcopal 41, Williamson 6
Class 6A
Benjamin Russell 40, Oxford 21
Carver-Montgomery 54, Russell County 0
Clay-Chalkville 49, Center Point 6
Cullman 28, Athens 7
Dothan 50, Carroll 20
Florence 28, Austin 23
Jackson-Olin 36, John Carroll Catholic 10
James Clemens 56, Grissom 18
Muscle Shoals 36, Hartselle 28
Opelika 60, Chelsea 14
Park Crossing 28, Northview 21
Pinson Valley 13, Huffman 7
Saraland 40, Citronelle 0
Spanish Fort 41, Baldwin County 7
Walker 19, Briarwood Christian 18 Class 7A
Central-Phenix City 49, Smiths Station 28
Enterprise 31, Lee-Montgomery 28
Gadsden City 35, Huntsville 14
Hoover 42, Spain Park 14
Mountain Brook 31, Tuscaloosa County 24
Murphy 27, Davidson 14
Prattville 42, Jeff Davis 34
Vestavia Hills 21, Thompson 14
