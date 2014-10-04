Game of the Week: Oak Mountain takes down Hewitt-Trussville, 45-38

The Shader brothers helped lead an Oak Mountain offense that erupted for 45 points against Hewitt-Trussville to a seven point victory. The final score: 45-38.

Warren Shader threw two first-half touchdown passes and his brother Harold Shader ran for a couple of scores.

Oak Mountain head coach Cris Bell says his team has started to play well of late and the offensive outburst is no surprise to him.

With the win, the Eagles improve to 5-1 on the season and are in great shape to make the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Huskies fall to 3-3 on the season, but more importantly, Hewitt falls to 1-3 in class 7A region 3 and on the outside looking in for a playoff spot.

Huskies head coach Josh Floyd says his team never stopped fighting in the game and that's a good thing.

Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.