Game of the Week: Gardendale falls to Shades Valley 42-35

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -
In this week's Inside the Huddle, Shades Valley took on Gardendale.
Both teams have been averaging over 36 points per game setting the scene for a high-scoring match up.
The game started with a hand off from Shades Valley Evin Buchannon, who put the Mounties in good field position for a touchdown run by Keith Mixon.
Shades Valley quarterback, RaShad Louie, then made an excellent fake and running 40-yards for another Mountie touchdown.
Gardendale finally caught up after DeQua Houston had a kickoff return for 50-yards.
That led to Gardendale quarterback, Zach Cupps, running in for the Rocket's first score of the game.
Shades Valley followed that with another hand off to Mixon for a score.
But the Rockets followed the score with another touchdown when Gardendale quarterback Cupps threw a long pass to Reagan Padgett.
The 50-yard pass set the Rockies up for another touchdown.
A fumble recovery by Gardendale's Steven Crowder gave the Rockets an opportunity to tie the game up before half.
The Gardendale quarterback capitalized on the play and threw a pass to the endzone, which was tipped off, but Hicks still managed to make the catch.
With one minute left in the game and Shades Valley up by a touchdown, Gardendale had a chance to win the game on a Hail Mary pass, but was picked off out of bounds by Shades Valley.
"I told the guys when we came out for the second half that part of me was glad it was tied up 21-21, so we'll find out what we are made of" said Shades Valley head coach, William F. Smith. "We're going to have to win some battles if we are going to realize our ultimate objective, which is winning a region championship then going on to a state championship."
Shades Valley won 42 to 35.
Watch more highlights and get all your FOX6 Sideline scores at http://www.myfoxsideline.com/Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.