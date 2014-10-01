Land search underway for new Holt High

As Tuscaloosa County Schools officials make plans for the new Holt High School, they are working to determine the location of the new school.

Now through November 4, the school system is asking any landowner in the Holt area, who would like their property considered as a location, to submit a proposal.

The proposal form can be found on the Tuscaloosa County School System's Web site, tcss.net.



Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Swinford says the site will need to be a minimum of 38 acres, with access to a public road.

The land where the current Holt High School sits is not enough for the size of the new school, unless the school system could acquire several pieces of surrounding property.



Residents who have been pushing for the new school for years say they are glad to see the process moving forward.

Holt native Ruby White believes the new school will encourage revitalization in the Holt community, and encourage people who may have relocated after the April 27, 2011 tornado, to return.

"To bring back residents to Holt, the first thing you should look at is what about the school system, and what's for my kids and grandkids," White said.

In July, the Tuscaloosa County School Board approved a plan to create a new Holt High School.

