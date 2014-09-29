Janet Hall takes a dive for a good cause

The following is a commentary blog from FOX6 News anchor Janet Hall:

I am still dealing with an adrenalin overload after my first skydive Saturday. It was fantastic. Cloudy skies almost grounded us, but it cleared just enough. So I did it, and I did land safely!

It was a tandem jump. I was strapped to my new best friend Eddie, a veteran diver from Skydive Alabama. He was in control. I was just a passenger. The free fall lasted about 30 to 45 seconds - an absolute thrill. Once the chute opened, it was just like a dream floating down to Earth.

The final landing was easy. You just kick up your legs and slide in on your rear end.

It was a super adrenaline rush, but more importantly, it was a fundraiser for research into CDKL5. That's a rare genetic disorder suffered by Carly Chandler. You may remember her dad, Dustin Chandler, led the successful campaign for "Carly's Law", which cleared the way for medicinal marijuana oil to be developed in Alabama. Carly needs it to control her seizures.

It takes a little courage to jump out of an airplane, but that's nothing compared to the courage of little Carly and her family. They are incredible.

Saturday's jump raised more than $50,000 for CDKL5 research. You can help too. Just go to know5.org to donate.

