Chili dog bar and peanut butter M&M pretzel cookies

makes 6 servings
the seasonings
2 Tbsp chili powder
1 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp cumin
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/4 tsp ground black pepper
1/4 to 1/2 tsp chipotle chile pepper powder
the main event
1 lb 80% lean ground beef
1 large sweet onion, chopped
3 garlic cloves, pressed
1 {12-oz} can beer
1 {14.5-oz} can petite diced tomatoes
2 {15.5-oz} cans spicy chili beans, undrained
1 {8-oz} can tomato sauce
1 Tbsp brown sugar
1 Tbsp worcestershire
toppings
cheddar cheese * jalapenos * sour cream * doritos * cilantro * lime wedges
one
stir together the seasonings
set aside
cook the ground beef & onions in a dutch oven over medium-high heat
10 minutes or until the beef is browned
add garlic & cook 1 minute
drain the grease from the mixture & return to the pot
two
return to the stove eye & crank up the heat to high
sprinkle the seasonings over the beef mixture & cook 1 to 2 minutes
the mixture will become thick & a touch dry
if things get a little too hot
add a splash of beer & stir like crazy
deglaze the pot w/ the remaining beer
you'll get some instant evaporation & begin to see the brown bits loosen from the pan
i love a wooden spoon... it's great for chili making
three
add the tomatoes & the remaining ingredients
bring the mixture to a boil
reduce the heat to a low simmer & partially cover w/ the lid
stir on occasion for 30 minutes
serve w/ toppings
makes 31
1 cup Land O Lakes butter
1 cup sugar
1 cup dark brown sugar
1 cup creamy Jif peanut butter
2 tsp pure vanilla extract
2 eggs
2 3/4 cups ap flour
1 1/2 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp kosher salt
2 cups pretzel twists
2 cups M&M's
1 cup granola cereal
cream the butter & the sugars w/ an electric stand mixer on medium speed
stop to scrape the sides of the bowl often with a rubber spatula
add the peanut butter & vanilla
blend just until combined
add the eggs & blend just until combined
whisk together the flour, the soda & the salt
add to the butter mixture & mix on low speed
just before completely blended add the pretzels, M&M's & granola
blend just until combined
{do not over mix}
portion dough using a 1/4 cup measuring cup
place 5 per parchment paper-lined baking sheet
bake one pan at a time at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes
{soft set centers & pale golden edges... do not over bake}
