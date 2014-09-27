Chili dog bar and peanut butter M&M pretzel cookies

You can pack up your cookies in these boxes and decorate them in your team's colors for a tailgate. Source: Melynda Sides/WBRC

makes 6 servings

the seasonings

2 Tbsp chili powder

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp ground black pepper

1/4 to 1/2 tsp chipotle chile pepper powder

the main event

1 lb 80% lean ground beef

1 large sweet onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, pressed

1 {12-oz} can beer

1 {14.5-oz} can petite diced tomatoes

2 {15.5-oz} cans spicy chili beans, undrained

1 {8-oz} can tomato sauce

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 Tbsp worcestershire

toppings

cheddar cheese * jalapenos * sour cream * doritos * cilantro * lime wedges

one

stir together the seasonings

set aside

cook the ground beef & onions in a dutch oven over medium-high heat

10 minutes or until the beef is browned

add garlic & cook 1 minute

drain the grease from the mixture & return to the pot

two

return to the stove eye & crank up the heat to high

sprinkle the seasonings over the beef mixture & cook 1 to 2 minutes

the mixture will become thick & a touch dry

if things get a little too hot

add a splash of beer & stir like crazy

deglaze the pot w/ the remaining beer

you'll get some instant evaporation & begin to see the brown bits loosen from the pan

i love a wooden spoon... it's great for chili making

three

add the tomatoes & the remaining ingredients

bring the mixture to a boil

reduce the heat to a low simmer & partially cover w/ the lid

stir on occasion for 30 minutes

serve w/ toppings

Rebecca Gordon Buttermilk Lipstick

Peanut Butter-M&M-Pretzel Cookies

makes 31

1 cup Land O Lakes butter

1 cup sugar

1 cup dark brown sugar

1 cup creamy Jif peanut butter

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

2 eggs

2 3/4 cups ap flour

1 1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp kosher salt

2 cups pretzel twists

2 cups M&M's

1 cup granola cereal

cream the butter & the sugars w/ an electric stand mixer on medium speed

stop to scrape the sides of the bowl often with a rubber spatula

add the peanut butter & vanilla

blend just until combined

add the eggs & blend just until combined

whisk together the flour, the soda & the salt

add to the butter mixture & mix on low speed

just before completely blended add the pretzels, M&M's & granola

blend just until combined

{do not over mix}

portion dough using a 1/4 cup measuring cup

place 5 per parchment paper-lined baking sheet

bake one pan at a time at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes

{soft set centers & pale golden edges... do not over bake}

