Game of the Week: Chelsea beats Helena, 64-35

The Chelsea Hornets erupted for 64 points to take down upstart Helena. The final was 64-35.



Chelsea running back Zalon Reynolds scored four touchdowns and defensive lineman Casey Foshee returned an interception for a pick six.



Chelsea head coach Chris Elmore was pleased his team came out with a purpose and played the entire game to get the win.



Helena head coach Watt Parker says his bunch was just out-manned, but played with a lot of heart.



With the win, Chelsea remains undefeated and improves to 5-0. The loss drops Helena to 3-2.

