Game of the Week: Chelsea beats Helena, 64-35 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Game of the Week: Chelsea beats Helena, 64-35

HELENA, AL (WBRC) -

The Chelsea Hornets erupted for 64 points to take down upstart Helena. The final was 64-35.

Chelsea running back Zalon Reynolds scored four touchdowns and defensive lineman Casey Foshee returned an interception for a pick six.  

Chelsea head coach Chris Elmore was pleased his team came out with a purpose and played the entire game to get the win.  

Helena head coach Watt Parker says his bunch was just out-manned, but played with a lot of heart.  

With the win, Chelsea remains undefeated and improves to 5-0. The loss drops Helena to 3-2.

