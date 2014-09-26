Authorities release 911 tapes in deadly UPS shooting

Due to the graphic nature of some of these calls, FOX6 News has chosen not to release some of the audio.



The 911 recordings in the deadly UPS shooting have been released to the public.

Police said earlier this week that an employee that had recently been fired returned to his workplace and killed two supervisors before killing himself.

The shooter has been identified as Kerry Joe Tesney. Police say he fatally shot Doug Hutcheson, a 33-year-old driver supervisor from Odenville and Brian Callans, a 46-year-old business manager from Birmingham.

In the 911 recordings, three to four different people call in. One woman told the dispatcher that she was in an office and refused to leave.

Another caller made the statement that "there's a lot of blood."

Yet another man helps describe to authorities what has happened.



"The person who's done the shooting I believe is still inside the building on the floor. Some said he's a disgruntled employee. The divison manager is on vacation this week. So, the building manager got shot, our dispatch manager got shot. The gunman turned the gun on himself," the man said.

Birmingham Police Lt. Sean Edwards said investigators are wrapping up evidence collection at the facility. He said there is not much left in the investigative phase.

