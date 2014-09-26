FOX6 hosting jobs phone bank during noon newscast

FOX6 WBRC will be hosting a jobs phone bank manned by folks from the Alabama Department of Labor on Wednesday, October 1 during our noon newscast between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

The phone number you can call with questions - 205-583-4303.

Staff on hand will answer your phone calls and help you find a job, training, or educational assistance. The staff will have access to joblink.alabama.gov, which is the state's free online jobs database.

You may not know, but recently, there have been as many as 20,000 jobs available across the state.

In the Birmingham area, there are nearly 4,000 available jobs within a 25 mile radius.

During our phone bank, you'll also be able to call and speak to someone who can tell you about the services available, free of charge, at any of the state's Career Centers. These services are not limited to job searches, but also include résumé assistance, interview skills training, educational assistance and vocational training. In some cases, they'll be able to help jobseekers obtain new degrees at no charge to you!

If you want to browse job openings to see what is available near you, you can access the website at anytime - just visit joblink.alabama.gov.

Quick Job Search:

https://joblink.alabama.gov/ada/skillmatch/jobseeker_sm/jbs_jobsearch_dsp.cfm

List of Career Centers:

https://joblink.alabama.gov/ada/skillmatch/skl_ContactUs.cfm