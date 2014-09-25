Hoover Police: Ross Bridge murder suspect was a contract worker

Hoover Police say the man accused of killing his supervisor at Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa is a contract janitorial worker.

Rayon Bartley, 23, of Jamaica, is charged with murder in the death of Jose Raul Cardenas-Ramirez, 36, of Vestavia Hills. He was captured in Florida late Wednesday night and awaits extradition to Alabama.



Police said Bartley was hired and paid by a company based out of Florida. Police said Bartley's recent termination was a motive in the case.

Authorities said that Bartley reported to Cardenas-Ramirez, who worked for a different company.



We spoke with the CEO of Hospitality Staffing Solutions (HSS), the company Cardenas-Ramirez worked for. CEO Rick M. Holliday said that because Bartley did not work for HSS, Cardenas-Ramirez would not have had the authority to fire Bartley.

Holliday said only someone from the hotel or the contract company Bartley worked for would have the authority to fire him.

However, police said someone from the hotel and Cardenas-Ramirez were responsible for Bartley's termination.

Bartley is in the U.S. on a temporary work visa.



