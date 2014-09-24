UPS identifies victims in Birmingham shooting

UPS has released the names of the two employees killed in a murder-suicide at the Customer Center in Birmingham on Tuesday. Source: WBRC video

UPS has released the names of the two people shot and killed in a murder-suicide at a UPS facility in north Birmingham on Tuesday morning.



The two victims are identified as Doug Hutcheson, a 33-year-old driver supervisor from Odenville and Brian Callans, a 46-year-old business manager from Birmingham.

Hutcheson had worked for UPS since 1999 and Callans had worked there for 26 years.

Police identified the shooter as Kerry Joe Tesney, a 45-year-old man from Trussville. UPS said in their statement on Wednesday that Tesney had worked for them for 21 years.

"UPS sends our condolences to the families of these three individuals. They have asked for privacy during this difficult time," UPS officials said in a statement published on Wednesday.



"The safety and well-being of our employees is our primary focus. We are providing the families of the victims, along with the employees who work in this facility, with counseling and support. UPS continues to cooperate with authorities in the investigation," the statement continued.

Jeremy Breland knew and worked with both of the victims, who were also friends.

Breland said from the time he met Doug Hutcheson in fifth grade, they were good friends.

He described Doug as "the most carefree, spontaneous, crazy person" he had ever met.

Jeremy and Doug attended high school together and both went to work for UPS at the age of 19.

"We walk in there. Brian [Callans] is our boss. He introduced us to the corporate world and showed us how get things done. Held us accountable for the things we did, made sure everyone did things right," Breland said.

Six years ago, Breland left UPS, but he kept in touch with Callans on occassion and Hutcheson more frequently.

When he learned there was a shooting at the UPS Customer Center Tuesday his first thoughts were of Hutcheson. When he couldn't reach him, he began to worry.

"Doug and Brian, both were the kind of people that if they could save somebody they would have. They would jump in front of a bullet for somebody," Breland said.



Breland says it will be tough moving on without both men but says he feels their loss was a part of God's bigger plan and he hopes the two will never be forgotten.



"Even though they're gone, their legacy will continue to move on. They'll always be here with us even though they're not here physcially. They're up in heaven looking down on us," he said.

Hutcheson leaves behind a wife and 4-year-old twin boys. A Go Fund Me account has been set up to collect donations for his family. You can donate to the Doug Hutcheson Memorial Fund at http://www.gofundme.com/DougHutcheson.

Doug Hutcheson's funeral will be held Saturday at Jefferson Memorial on Gadsden Highway in Birmingham at 2 p.m.

Brian Callans will be laid to rest on Sunday at Southern Heritage Funeral Home in Pelham at 10 a.m.



