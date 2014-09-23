Tuscaloosa PD: DCH robbery suspect commits suicide

Tuscaloosa Police say the suspect in the September 9 robbery in the DCH parking deck committed suicide on Tuesday.

Sgt. Steve Blankly says investigators were on their way to question the suspect at his residence in Livingston when they were informed that the suspect had committed suicide.

Police had released photos and videos of the suspect on their Facebook page hoping for information that would lead them to an identity.

Investigators say the suspect robbed a 53-year-old woman at gunpoint at the DCH parking deck on September 9. They say he grabbed her purse, pointed the gun at her and fled the scene on foot.

Authorities recovered the robbery victim's purse at the residence where the suspect was found.

Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.