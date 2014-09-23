3 dead in murder-suicide at Birmingham UPS facility

The shooter has been identified as Kerry Joe Tesney of Trussville. (Source: Birmingham PD)

Birmingham police chief A.C. Roper addresses the media about the deadly shooting at the UPS facility. Source: Alan Collins/WBRC

Police respond to an active shooter situation at the UPS Customer Center in Inglenook near the Birmingham airport. Source: Anthony Moore/WBRC

A recently-fired former UPS employee shot and killed two people at the UPS Customer Center in north Birmingham before taking his own life on Tuesday morning.



The shooter has been identified by the Birmingham Police Department as 45-year-old Kerry Joe Tesney of Trussville.

The identities of both victims have not been released yet as authorities are still working to notify their families.

Police received multiple phone calls about an active shooter at 9:21 a.m. on Tuesday.



During the shooting, multiple employees fled from the UPS building located in the 4600 block of Inglenook Lane near the Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport.

Birmingham patrol officers were some of the first ones to arrive at the scene.

"When police officers entered the facility, they identified and located the three bodies, one of those is obviously the shooter, and it appeared he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound," Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper said.

Two of the bodies were located inside an office and one of the bodies was outside one of the offices.

Police said Tesney shot two supervisors and then shot himself in the head.

Tesney worked for UPS for 23 years and was fired from his job in June and was appealing his termination.

On Monday, he learned that the company upheld the termination. Police said he showed up on Tuesday morning, wearing his UPS uniform, and targeted two members of management.



"It appears that the shooter knew exactly who he wanted to target at the time," Edwards said.



UPS officials say Tesney arrived on the property in his personal vehicle and drove through an open dock door. He then went into an office where he opened fire.

According to UPS, the dock area where Tesney entered is not normally used by the public, so it's unclear how he gained access. UPS officials say they are investigating how Tesney was able to get inside.



When Birmingham police officers got to the scene, they did not hear any gunshots or fire any shots. No other injuries were reported.

Chief Roper said police will be interviewing family, friends and witnesses to discover a motive in the shooting.

Several UPS employees and witnesses to the shooting were taken by bus to Birmingham's Boutwell Auditorium for interviews and counseling. Lt. Edwards estimated more than a dozen witnesses were being interviewed.



Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews and EMS personnel responded to the Boutwell Auditorium to offer support. The Red Cross provided pizzas to the UPS employees who were being interviewed at Boutwell.

At least one employee suffered from a panic attack after the shooting, but is expected to be OK.

Birmingham city officials closed Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. from Short 20th to Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd due to the witness interviews being conducted at Boutwell Auditorium.



The UPS facility in Inglenook is on lock down while authorities can continue to gather evidence and process the scene.

Chief Roper said the shooting is "extremely troubling for the city, for these families that are involved, because when these people came to work today they had no idea this would be their last day on earth."

"They were just people working at their job, for them to lose their lives is very sad. Violence is never the answer," he continued.

UPS confirmed that two current employees and a recently terminated employee were dead in a 2 p.m. update posted on their website:



UPS can verify that a shooting occurred at a UPS facility outside Birmingham, Ala., at 9:21 a.m. CT. We can confirm that two UPS employees and a recently terminated employee are dead. We are not confirming the identities pending notification of their families by authorities.

The safety of our employees is our primary focus, and UPS is cooperating fully with law enforcement.

We are deeply saddened by this event, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of those who lost their lives today.

We recognize that this process is painful for family and friends, so we ask for your patience and understanding as we work with the authorities.

Our focus now is on assisting the families of the victims, as well as the employees who work in this facility. We have reached out to the families and are providing counseling and support to employees during this difficult time.

UPS published an initial statement online at 11:05 a.m. EST:

"UPS can verify that there has been a shooting incident at a UPS facility outside Birmingham, AL, at approximately 9:40 am Central Time. Police were contacted, and UPS is offering full cooperation to verify circumstances and personnel on site."

Governor Robert Bentley released the following statement after the shooting:



"Dianne and I are saddened to learn about the deadly shooting at the UPS Center in Birmingham. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and co-workers of those who died this morning.

I was briefed on the active shooter situation by the Alabama Secretary of Law Enforcement just moments after it occurred. I commend the quick and efficient response of Birmingham Chief A.C. Roper and his staff at the Birmingham Police Department. Today's incident is a reminder of the importance of law enforcement training to respond to active shooters.

State law enforcement resources are available and ready to assist if needed as investigators work to determine a cause in this deadly shooting."

Birmingham Mayor William Bell released the following statement on the shooting:



"We are deeply saddened by today's events and offer our condolences to the families and employees impacted by today's tragedy. Chief Roper and the BPD have our full support as we investigate and get answers for all involved."

