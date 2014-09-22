Campus Safety Update from UA

Please see the update below on the events of the last 18 hours regarding safety issues on and off campus.

UAPD has issued search warrants to social media sites regarding the YouTube comments. Officers continue to process and follow-up with new information and tips that have been provided.

Based on the information that has been evaluated to this point, classes will continue as scheduled and UA will maintain normal operations. Faculty members are encouraged to work with students who present specific or unique concerns.

The student in the advisory sent earlier this afternoon about the off-campus incident admitted to investigators that the incident she described did not occur. The investigation into this case has been closed.

- The fire alarm in Presidential Village was due to sensor that was activated by a non-fire event.

- There was no machete with a note on the door of a fraternity.

- No shots were fired at Presidential Village.

- The FBI is not on campus, and did not conduct a raid in Paty Hall.

- No one dressed as the Joker was in Tutwiler or on sorority row.

- There was not a man on sorority row with a box tied to him in a threatening manner.

- No one was shot and no one has been arrested.

- No students were choked on the Quad or anywhere else.

Students who have concerns about their safety are encouraged to go to myBama and to sign up for Rave Guardian, an app that will immediately alert UAPD if a student becomes concerned about his/her safety.

Additional information about safety can be found in the Safer Living Guide at http://police.ua.edu/slg.html.