Rebecca Gordon's Southern Fried Gator Bites

Marrow's Smoky Comeback Sauce

Fresh Ginger-Soy Flank Steak

Honey-Sesame Ramen Noodle Slaw

Chips * Dessert * Beverages

Southern Fried Gator Bites

Makes 8 to 10 servings

Tailgate Entertaining Tip

Serve these team taunting apps in Swamp Boats loaded with team spirit.

Make them from craft paper in your school colors.

{the opposing team can easily flip the fun & serve gator bait chicken or catfish in the boats made from their own school colors}

1 1/4 cups self rising cornmeal mix

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 Tbsp Creole seasoning

2 lbs alligator meat, cut into 1-inch pieces

vegetable oil

Marrow's Smoky Comeback Sauce

one

stir together the cornmeal mix, flour & the Creole seasoning in a small bowl

dredge the alligator meat in the seasoning blend, shaking off the excess

two

pour oil to the depth of 1-inch in an enamel coated cast iron dutch oven

heat to 350 degrees

fry the alligator pieces, in batches, 2 to 3 minutes or until golden brown

drain on a wire rack over paper towels

sprinkle w/ additional Creole seasoning & serve w/

Marrow's Smoky Comeback Sauce

makes about 3/4 cup

{stir together}

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup ketchup

1 tsp prepared horseradish

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp chipotle powder

1/4 tsp worcestershire

freshly ground pepper to taste

Fresh Ginger-Soy Flank Steak

makes 4 servings

3 garlic cloves, pressed

3 Tbsp soy sauce

1 Tbsp dark brown sugar

1 Tbsp veg oil

1 1/2 tsp freshly grated ginger

1/2 tsp lime zest

1/2 tsp crushed red pepper

1 1/4 lb flank steak

lime wedges * cilantro

one

combine first 7 ingredients in a 13 x 9-inch baking dish

add flank steak & coat both sides w/ mixture well

let stand 20 minutes at room temperature

two

grill over med-high heat {350 to 400 degrees} 3 to 4 minutes per side

let stand 10 minutes before slicing

serve w/ lime wedges & cilantro

Honey-Sesame Ramen Noodle Slaw

makes 8 servings

the slaw mix

1 head purple cabbage {about 1 1/2 lbs}

2 carrots

1/2 cup coarsely chopped cilantro

5 scallions, sliced

1/3 cup coarsely chopped peanuts

1 tsp kosher salt

1 {3-oz} package ramen noodles, crushed

one

thinly slice the cabbage using a chef's knife

give the carrots a once over using a Y-shaped vegetable peeler & discard

scrape the carrots w/ the peeler

two

combine the cabbage, carrots, cilantro, scallions, peanuts, and the salt in a very large bowl

sprinkle w/ the ramen noodles, saving the seasoning packet for another use

prepare the dressing

the dressing

1/3 cup fresh lime juice

3 Tbsp tahini paste

3 Tbsp Tupelo honey

1 Tbsp veg oil

1/2 tsp kosher salt

whisk together all of the ingredients in a measuring cup

the finish

pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture

season w/ pepper to taste

toss the mixture well w/ a pair of tongs

let stand 10 minutes

combine well before serving

adjust the seasonings as necessary once refrigerated

Rebecca Gordon Buttermilk Lipstick