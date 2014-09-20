Rebecca Gordon's Southern Fried Gator Bites
Marrow's Smoky Comeback Sauce
Fresh Ginger-Soy Flank Steak
Honey-Sesame Ramen Noodle Slaw
Chips * Dessert * Beverages
Southern Fried Gator Bites
Makes 8 to 10 servings
Tailgate Entertaining Tip
Serve these team taunting apps in Swamp Boats loaded with team spirit.
Make them from craft paper in your school colors.
{the opposing team can easily flip the fun & serve gator bait chicken or catfish in the boats made from their own school colors}
1 1/4 cups self rising cornmeal mix
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 Tbsp Creole seasoning
2 lbs alligator meat, cut into 1-inch pieces
vegetable oil
Marrow's Smoky Comeback Sauce
one
stir together the cornmeal mix, flour & the Creole seasoning in a small bowl
dredge the alligator meat in the seasoning blend, shaking off the excess
two
pour oil to the depth of 1-inch in an enamel coated cast iron dutch oven
heat to 350 degrees
fry the alligator pieces, in batches, 2 to 3 minutes or until golden brown
drain on a wire rack over paper towels
sprinkle w/ additional Creole seasoning & serve w/
Marrow's Smoky Comeback Sauce
Marrow's Smoky Comeback Sauce
makes about 3/4 cup
{stir together}
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup ketchup
1 tsp prepared horseradish
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp chipotle powder
1/4 tsp worcestershire
freshly ground pepper to taste
Fresh Ginger-Soy Flank Steak
makes 4 servings
3 garlic cloves, pressed
3 Tbsp soy sauce
1 Tbsp dark brown sugar
1 Tbsp veg oil
1 1/2 tsp freshly grated ginger
1/2 tsp lime zest
1/2 tsp crushed red pepper
1 1/4 lb flank steak
lime wedges * cilantro
one
combine first 7 ingredients in a 13 x 9-inch baking dish
add flank steak & coat both sides w/ mixture well
let stand 20 minutes at room temperature
two
grill over med-high heat {350 to 400 degrees} 3 to 4 minutes per side
let stand 10 minutes before slicing
serve w/ lime wedges & cilantro
Honey-Sesame Ramen Noodle Slaw
makes 8 servings
the slaw mix
1 head purple cabbage {about 1 1/2 lbs}
2 carrots
1/2 cup coarsely chopped cilantro
5 scallions, sliced
1/3 cup coarsely chopped peanuts
1 tsp kosher salt
1 {3-oz} package ramen noodles, crushed
one
thinly slice the cabbage using a chef's knife
give the carrots a once over using a Y-shaped vegetable peeler & discard
scrape the carrots w/ the peeler
two
combine the cabbage, carrots, cilantro, scallions, peanuts, and the salt in a very large bowl
sprinkle w/ the ramen noodles, saving the seasoning packet for another use
prepare the dressing
the dressing
1/3 cup fresh lime juice
3 Tbsp tahini paste
3 Tbsp Tupelo honey
1 Tbsp veg oil
1/2 tsp kosher salt
whisk together all of the ingredients in a measuring cup
the finish
pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture
season w/ pepper to taste
toss the mixture well w/ a pair of tongs
let stand 10 minutes
combine well before serving
adjust the seasonings as necessary once refrigerated
