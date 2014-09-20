Game of the Week: Gadsden City over Bob Jones, 44-23

The Gadsden City Titans took down Bob Jones, the number one team in class 7A, 44-23 on Friday night.

The Titans led 16-13 at the half, but the team came out of the locker room and scored four touchdowns in the second half.

Titans head coach Matt Scott said his team played its best ball in the third and fourth quarters.

With the win, Gadsden City improves to 5-0 on the season.

