Inside the Huddle: Helena falls to Demopolis, 48-31

It was a historic night for the Helena High School football team as they took on Demopolis in their first ever home game with their new team.

Headed into the game the Helena Huskies were undefeated, while the Demopolis Tigers were 2-1.

Helena quarterback, Diondre Sackreiter, had a long pass to Austin Davis, which set the Huskies up for a quarterback sneak by Riley Davia for a score. Helena with the first touchdown of the game making the score 10-0.

Helena quarterback Sackreiter hands off to Devin Walker for another score making it 17-0. But Demopolis gives the ball to Rashad Lynch, the senior running back, gets the Tigers seven points.

The defense finally made some moves when Demopolis quarterback, Jamarcus Ezell, was intercepted by Helena defensive back, Austin Davis.

Helena backtracked when Nash Adams had a big hit by Demopolis forcing a fumble. The ball was recovered by Demopolis' Davontae May. The Demopolis offense went at it again when quarterback Jamarcus Ezell gave the ball to Jayjerein Craig for another long run resulting in a Tigers touchdown. Demopolis won the game with a final score of 48-31.

After the game, the Huskies were nothing but appreciative for their fan support throughout the entire game.

"I just want to thank Helena because we have a great community," said Helena quarterback, Sackreiter. "I'm glad we filled up all the bleachers and hopefully it's like that next home game. Huskie Nation!"

