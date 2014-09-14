Funeral held for 7-year-old boy killed in Hale County

Hundreds gathered on Saturday to remember a West Alabama child killed during a gunfight in Greensboro.

Seven year-old Decorrin Johnson died on September 7.

Loved ones said their goodbyes during Johnson's funeral Saturday morning at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Greensboro.

Some of them showed their support by wearing "Stop the Violence" T-shirts with Decorrin's picture on the back.

Family friends say that support needs to continue for his family long after the funeral service ends.

"They're young, a very young family. And they're going to need the community to wrap their arms around them now because there's going to be a lot after today is over with," Alabama State Senator Bobby Singleton said.

"What happens with this young mother and her children and their family from this point," Singleton added.

JaPaul Williams and Laveres Jackson face capital murder and attempted murder in connection with Johnson's death.

Both men are being held with no bond in the Hale County Jail.

