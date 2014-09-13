Vestavia Hills' Buddy Anderson becomes Alabama's winningest high school football coach

It just doesn't get any better than a classic old school versus new school match up under the Friday night lights.

The 7A-Region 3 game featured longtime Vestavia Hills Coach Buddy Anderson in his 37th season against Hewitt-Trussville's new head coach Josh Floyd, who left behind a 99-21 record at his previous school.

A Rebels win on the road would mean Coach Anderson breaks the record for the winniest high school football coach in Alabama football history--a record that he is currently tied for with 309 wins. Both teams are currently 1-1 for the season and both are also coming off a loss.

The night started with a flooded field, but the Hewitt-Trussville athletic director and a few volunteers swept off the water from the field into buckets and the game started with just an hour delay.

The game was quite the defensive battle. Vestavia lost the ball in the 2nd quarter after a forced fumble by hewitt trussville outside linebacker Nicholas Jackson. Jackson's teammate, middle linebacker jalen williams recovered the ball.

Still scoreless to start the third quarter, Vestavia quarterback Landon Crowder with a quarterback keeper to get the Rebels the first touchdown of the game.

In the fourth quarter, Hewitt Trussville's, TJ McGettigan, kicked a field goal for the huskies. Vestavia came back with another touchdown to finish the game 14-3 getting Coach Anderson his 310th win and a new Alabama High School Football record.

Coach Anderson's wife, Linda, has stood beside him his entire 37 years of coaching after the game she shared with us what most people don't know about what it takes to be a successful head coach.

"I'm so proud of him and all these guys," Linda Anderson said. "The number of hours it takes a week (is what people don't know about). And that's okay. It's the guys that count. It's these guys we love so much. That's why we're doing this. We were called to do it. We were called to Vestavia. And God never moved us."

Coach Anderson's first win as a head coach was also against Hewitt-Trussville in 1978, the night before his daughter was born.

