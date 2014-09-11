Automotive hiring fair Saturday in Tuscaloosa

Many of the companies hiring are suppliers and contractors with Mercedes-Benz. Source: WBRC Video

An automotive hiring fair is set for Saturday, September 13, from 9 a.m. to Noon at the Tuscaloosa Career & Technology Academy, located at 2800 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

The fair is hosted by the Region 3 Workforce Development Council and West Alabama Works, a workforce development system housed through the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

Organizers say about 300 – 400 jobs will be available.

The jobs are in the areas of production, service and material handling, many with Mercedes-Benz contractors and suppliers.

Hundreds of online applications have already been submitted for the fair, and the online option is now closed. You can still register on site, but organizers are telling you to get there early.

Hiring companies also say there will be information available on training and educational opportunities, for candidates who are interested in the jobs but need training.

An official with West Alabama Works says they will host more hiring fairs like this in the future.

For more information on the hiring fair, click here: www.tuscaloosachamber.com/jobs.

