Hundreds attend vigil for slain Hale County 7-year-old

Hundreds of loved ones and community members attended a vigil for a young boy shot and killed at a birthday party in Hale County last weekend.

The community prayed and asked that all violence end so no one else will feel a tragedy like losing 7-year-old Decorrin Johnson.

Johnson attended Greensboro Elementary School and was a running back for the Greensboro Red Raiders Youth Football league.

His coaches, family, and community leaders came together to call for an end to all the violence. They also candles in Johnson's memory.

Johnson's mother, Deanna, said she is thankful for all the support she has received.

"It makes me feel happy...it brings so much joy to my heart to know everyone care about my son. I know he's smiling down on us right now," she said.



Johnson's funeral will be held on Saturday, September 13 at 11 a.m. at Union Grove Baptist Church in Greensboro.

