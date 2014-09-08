Mother of slain 7-year-old boy speaks out

Seven-year-old Decorrion Johnson was shot and killed Saturday night in Hale County at a birthday party.

His mother Deanna Johnson spoke about her last moments with her son.

"He was turning blue. I didn't know what to do. His last words to me was, 'Ma, they shot me,'" Johnson said.



"It's going to be hard. I can't live without my son," Johnson added.

Authorities have charged Lavares Jackson and JaPaul Williams with capital murder. Police say they were fighting over a girl who lives in Decorrion's neighborhood.



Decorrion Johnson was a second grader at Greensboro Elementary School.

A vigil in Decorrion's memory will be held Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Lyon's Park in Greensboro.

