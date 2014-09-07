7-year-old boy killed in Hale County shootout

A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed while attending a birthday party in Greensboro on Saturday night.

Decorrion Johnson was playing with the other children when witnesses say two men started shooting at one another. Decorrion got caught in the crossfire.

His family says Decorrion had just finished a football game where he made three touchdowns and he was excited for the birthday party.

"It's senseless and too much. It doesn't make any sense," said Commelethia High, a friend of the family.

High was at the party when Decorrion was shot. She says they were setting up for a birthday party.

Decorrion was in the yard dancing with the other kids when High says two men started shooting at one another.

"I saw everybody start scattering," High said.

Decorrion's mother grabbed him and brought him inside.

"He was standing at first and then he was covered in blood all on the right side and then all of a sudden he got a little weak and then the blood started oozing," High said.

They rushed the second grader to the hospital where he was going to be taken to Children's Hospital in Birmingham.

"They did get him stable enough to get him in the helicopter but they had to reroute and take him to Brent because he got worse," High explained.



Decorrion died shortly after.

Hale County District attorney Michael Jackson says the shooting was apparently over a female.

Two suspects, JaPaul Williams and Lavares Jackson, have been taken into custody and are facing capital murder charges.

High says she will never understand how this happened.

"Everybody was happy and having a good time until they decided to take it upon themselves and want to have their shootout at the cost of anybody around. Not caring, just senseless" High said.

The DA says JaPaul Williams and Lavares Jackson face capital murder and attempted murder charges.

They're both in custody of the Hale County Jail with no bond.

