Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad Crostini and Fresh Lemon Spinach Dip

Tide and Tigers Today Tailgate cooking with Rebecca Gordon of Buttermilk Lipstick
Tailgating To Go: Keep items cold by freezing water bottles & layering in the cooler. Package cookies with team colors & sayings for extra school spirit.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad Crostini
the chicken salad
2 lbs frozen chicken tenderloins, thawed & rinsed
1/2 cup hot sauce
1 Tbsp olive oil
2/3 cup mayonnaise
1 {4-oz} package crumbled blue cheese
2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
3 celery ribs, sliced
3 scallions, sliced
1/4 cup chopped chives
kosher salt & freshly ground pepper
hot sauce
etc
crackers * granny smith apple wedges * grapes * mini pita pockets bread
one
combine the chicken, hot sauce & oil
let stand 4 hours or overnight
two
grill the chicken over medium-high heat {350-400 degrees} 5 to 6 minutes per side
cool completely & shred the chicken w/ a fork
three
combine the mayonnaise & the next 5 ingredients in a large bowl
stir in the chicken
season w/ salt & pepper
the crostini
1 french baguette, thinly sliced
olive oil
kosher salt
place the baguette slices on a half sheet pan & generously brush w/ the oil
bake at 425 degrees 11 to 12 minutes or until golden & toasted
sprinkle w/ kosher salt
the finish
top the crostini w/ the chicken salad & doust w/ additional hot sauce
serve w/ any of the suggestions mentioned
8 hard-cooked eggs, grated
3 Tbsp mayonnaise
1 Tbsp creole mustard
1 scallion, minced
1 celery rib, chopped
1 Tbsp chopped celery leaves
1 tsp creole seasoning
saltine crackers * freshly ground black pepper * hot sauce
stir together the first 7 ingredients
serve on saltine crackers w/ fresh pepper & hot sauce
makes 10 servings
1 {16-oz} container sour cream
3/4 cup mayo
1/2 box {1 packet} Lipton vegetable soup mix
3 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
3 green onions, sliced
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
1 {10-oz} package frozen spinach, thawed
fresh pepper to taste
sun chips * fresh vegetables * corn chips
stir together first 6 ingredients in a large bowl
place spinach on several layers of paper towels & twist over the kitchen sink
wring as much of the liquid from the spinach as you can
place spinach in the bowl with the ingredients & stir well w/ a fork
breaking up the spinach to disperse through the dip
season liberally w/ freshly ground pepper
chill the dip at least 1 hour before serving
Bourbon-Molasses Oatmeal Cookies
makes about 2 1/2 dozen
1 cup butter, softened
1 1/2 cups packed dark brown sugar
2 Tbsp bourbon
2 Tbsp molasses
1 egg
1 1/2 cups ap flour
1 1/2 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp baking soda
3/4 tsp kosher salt
2 cups old fashioned oats
1 cup sweetened flaked coconut
1 cup toasted chopped walnuts
one
beat the butter & the brown sugar on medium speed w/ an electric stand mixer
until light & airy
{scrape the sides of the bowl as needed}
add the bourbon & molasses
beat until blended
add the egg & beat until combined
two
whisk together the flour, cinnamon, soda & salt in a large bowl
stir in the oats, coconut & nuts & toss until coated w/ flour mixture
add to the butter mixture & mix just until combined
three
roll 2 level Tbsp dough into a ball & place 2-inches apart on parchment paper-lined cookie sheets
{5 dough balls will fit per pan}
flatten dough with fingers
bake at 375 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes
cool on pans
