Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad Crostini and Fresh Lemon Spinach Dip

Buttermilk Lipstick Recipe Links:

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad Crostini

Cajun Deviled Egg Dip

Fresh Lemon Spinach Dip

Bourbon-Molasses Oatmeal Cookies

{generic chips, vegetable dippers, beverages & deli items}

Tailgating To Go: Keep items cold by freezing water bottles & layering in the cooler. Package cookies with team colors & sayings for extra school spirit.

makes 8 servings

the chicken salad

2 lbs frozen chicken tenderloins, thawed & rinsed

1/2 cup hot sauce

1 Tbsp olive oil

2/3 cup mayonnaise

1 {4-oz} package crumbled blue cheese

2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

3 celery ribs, sliced

3 scallions, sliced

1/4 cup chopped chives

kosher salt & freshly ground pepper

hot sauce

etc

crackers * granny smith apple wedges * grapes * mini pita pockets bread

one

combine the chicken, hot sauce & oil

let stand 4 hours or overnight

two

grill the chicken over medium-high heat {350-400 degrees} 5 to 6 minutes per side

cool completely & shred the chicken w/ a fork

three

combine the mayonnaise & the next 5 ingredients in a large bowl

stir in the chicken

season w/ salt & pepper

the crostini

1 french baguette, thinly sliced

olive oil

kosher salt

place the baguette slices on a half sheet pan & generously brush w/ the oil

bake at 425 degrees 11 to 12 minutes or until golden & toasted

sprinkle w/ kosher salt

the finish

top the crostini w/ the chicken salad & doust w/ additional hot sauce

serve w/ any of the suggestions mentioned

Cajun Deviled Egg Dip

makes 8 servings

8 hard-cooked eggs, grated

3 Tbsp mayonnaise

1 Tbsp creole mustard

1 scallion, minced

1 celery rib, chopped

1 Tbsp chopped celery leaves

1 tsp creole seasoning

saltine crackers * freshly ground black pepper * hot sauce

stir together the first 7 ingredients

serve on saltine crackers w/ fresh pepper & hot sauce

Fresh Lemon Spinach Dip

makes 10 servings

1 {16-oz} container sour cream

3/4 cup mayo

1/2 box {1 packet} Lipton vegetable soup mix

3 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

3 green onions, sliced

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 {10-oz} package frozen spinach, thawed

fresh pepper to taste

sun chips * fresh vegetables * corn chips

stir together first 6 ingredients in a large bowl

place spinach on several layers of paper towels & twist over the kitchen sink

wring as much of the liquid from the spinach as you can

place spinach in the bowl with the ingredients & stir well w/ a fork

breaking up the spinach to disperse through the dip

season liberally w/ freshly ground pepper

chill the dip at least 1 hour before serving

Bourbon-Molasses Oatmeal Cookies

makes about 2 1/2 dozen

1 cup butter, softened

1 1/2 cups packed dark brown sugar

2 Tbsp bourbon

2 Tbsp molasses

1 egg

1 1/2 cups ap flour

1 1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp baking soda

3/4 tsp kosher salt

2 cups old fashioned oats

1 cup sweetened flaked coconut

1 cup toasted chopped walnuts

one

beat the butter & the brown sugar on medium speed w/ an electric stand mixer

until light & airy

{scrape the sides of the bowl as needed}

add the bourbon & molasses

beat until blended

add the egg & beat until combined

two

whisk together the flour, cinnamon, soda & salt in a large bowl

stir in the oats, coconut & nuts & toss until coated w/ flour mixture

add to the butter mixture & mix just until combined

three

roll 2 level Tbsp dough into a ball & place 2-inches apart on parchment paper-lined cookie sheets

{5 dough balls will fit per pan}

flatten dough with fingers

bake at 375 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes

cool on pans