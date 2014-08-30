Pimento cheese bacon barbecue burgers and bourbon-mustard roasted potato salad

Tide and Tigers Today Tailgate cooking with Rebecca Gordon of Buttermilk Lipstick



Buttermilk Lipstick Recipe Links:

Pimento Cheese-Bacon Barbecue Burgers

Jalapeno Pimento Cheese

Bourbon-Mustard Roasted Potato Salad

{Crispy Oven Roasted New Potatoes}

{chips, co-cola, iced, bakery items from the deli}



Shortcut: Substitute a quality brand of prepared pimiento cheese for homemade.

Pimento Cheese-Bacon Barbecue Burgers

makes 5

1 1/2 lbs 80% lean ground beef

1/2 cup Kyvan Sweet BBQ Sauce, divided

2 Tbsp Kyvan Dry Barbecue Rub

1 recipe Jalapeno Pimento Cheese

10 cooked bacon slices

5 sturdy bakery-style hamburger buns, split & toasted on the grill

etc

lettuce * tomato * red onion * creole mustard

Kyvan Sweet BBQ Sauce

one

preheat the grill to 350 to 400 degrees

combine the ground beef, 1/4 cup Kyvan Sweet BBQ Sauce &

2 Tbsp Kyvan Dry Barbecue Rub in a large bowl

shape the beef mixture into 5 hamburger patties about 1/2-inch thick

two

grill the hamburger patties 4 to 5 minutes per side or until desired degree of doneness

baste the patties the last few minutes w/ the remaining 1/4 cup Kyvan Sweet BBQ Sauce

grill the cut sides of the buns until grill marks appear

three

layer the burgers onto the bottom half of the buns

top each burger w/ a generous helping of cool

Jalapeno Pimento Cheese & a couple of bacon slices

add additional toppings as desired

Jalapeno Pimento Cheese

makes about 3 cups

2/3 cup mayo

1/3 cup chopped roasted red bell pepper

2 Tbsp Dijon

1/2 of a jalapeno, minced

1/4 tsp finely grated onion

a few grinds of fresh black pepper

1 lb extra sharp cheddar

crackers * burgers * fried green tomatoes * hot dogs

one

combine the first 6 ingredients in a bowl

shred the cheese using a box grater & fold into the mayo mixture

two

serve w/ crackers & whatnot

Bourbon-Mustard Roasted Potato Salad

makes about 8 servings

1 recipe Crispy Oven Roasted New Potatoes

Bourbon-Mustard Vinaigrette

a handful of chopped fresh parsley

kosher salt

freshly ground pepper

one

cool the potatoes for about 15 minutes

toss together w/ half of the vinaigrette & the parsley

season generously w/ salt & pepper

two

drizzle the remaining vinaigrette over the potatoes at the table

you can certainly make this ahead of time & chill overnight

however i prefer the warm potatoes... tender-crisp & well dressed

Bourbon-Mustard Vinaigrette

makes 1 cup

1/4 cup bourbon

1/4 cup creole or deli-mustard w/ horseradish

3 Tbsp red wine vinegar

2 Tbsp honey

2 Tbsp olive oil

1/4 cup minced shallots

1/2 tsp kosher salt

freshly ground pepper to taste

whisk together all of the ingredients

Crispy Oven Roasted New Potatoes

makes 8 to 10 servings

3 lbs petite new potatoes

1/3 cup olive oil

2 tsp kosher salt

freshly ground pepper

one

preheat the oven to 425 degrees

cut the new potatoes in half

if they're large, be sure & quarter them

the important take away is that the potatoes are relatively the same size

so that they cook evenly

two

toss the potatoes w/ a 1/4 cup of the olive oil & the salt in a large bowl

brush the remaining olive oil generously onto a half sheet pan

pour the potatoes onto the pan & position them cut side down

it may look like a layer of olive oil glass

that's a good thing

this will ensure super crispy, golden brown potatoes of the cut sides touching the pan

three

bake the potatoes for about 1 hour or until the cut sides are golden brown

the oil will be sizzling on the sheet pan surface

remove the potatoes from the oven & gently loosen them w/ a small palate knife

season w/ kosher salt & pepper to taste