Pimento cheese bacon barbecue burgers and bourbon-mustard roasted potato salad

Tide and Tigers Today Tailgate cooking with Rebecca Gordon of Buttermilk Lipstick
Buttermilk Lipstick Recipe Links:
Pimento Cheese-Bacon Barbecue Burgers
Jalapeno Pimento Cheese
Bourbon-Mustard Roasted Potato Salad
{Crispy Oven Roasted New Potatoes}
{chips, co-cola, iced, bakery items from the deli}
Shortcut: Substitute a quality brand of prepared pimiento cheese for homemade.
Pimento Cheese-Bacon Barbecue Burgers
makes 5
1 1/2 lbs 80% lean ground beef
1/2 cup Kyvan Sweet BBQ Sauce, divided
2 Tbsp Kyvan Dry Barbecue Rub
1 recipe Jalapeno Pimento Cheese
10 cooked bacon slices
5 sturdy bakery-style hamburger buns, split & toasted on the grill
etc
lettuce * tomato * red onion * creole mustard
Kyvan Sweet BBQ Sauce
one
preheat the grill to 350 to 400 degrees
combine the ground beef, 1/4 cup Kyvan Sweet BBQ Sauce &
2 Tbsp Kyvan Dry Barbecue Rub in a large bowl
shape the beef mixture into 5 hamburger patties about 1/2-inch thick
two
grill the hamburger patties 4 to 5 minutes per side or until desired degree of doneness
baste the patties the last few minutes w/ the remaining 1/4 cup Kyvan Sweet BBQ Sauce
grill the cut sides of the buns until grill marks appear
three
layer the burgers onto the bottom half of the buns
top each burger w/ a generous helping of cool
Jalapeno Pimento Cheese & a couple of bacon slices
add additional toppings as desired
Jalapeno Pimento Cheese
makes about 3 cups
2/3 cup mayo
1/3 cup chopped roasted red bell pepper
2 Tbsp Dijon
1/2 of a jalapeno, minced
1/4 tsp finely grated onion
a few grinds of fresh black pepper
1 lb extra sharp cheddar
crackers * burgers * fried green tomatoes * hot dogs
one
combine the first 6 ingredients in a bowl
shred the cheese using a box grater & fold into the mayo mixture
two
serve w/ crackers & whatnot
Bourbon-Mustard Roasted Potato Salad
makes about 8 servings
1 recipe Crispy Oven Roasted New Potatoes
Bourbon-Mustard Vinaigrette
a handful of chopped fresh parsley
kosher salt
freshly ground pepper
one
cool the potatoes for about 15 minutes
toss together w/ half of the vinaigrette & the parsley
season generously w/ salt & pepper
two
drizzle the remaining vinaigrette over the potatoes at the table
you can certainly make this ahead of time & chill overnight
however i prefer the warm potatoes... tender-crisp & well dressed
Bourbon-Mustard Vinaigrette
makes 1 cup
1/4 cup bourbon
1/4 cup creole or deli-mustard w/ horseradish
3 Tbsp red wine vinegar
2 Tbsp honey
2 Tbsp olive oil
1/4 cup minced shallots
1/2 tsp kosher salt
freshly ground pepper to taste
whisk together all of the ingredients
Crispy Oven Roasted New Potatoes
makes 8 to 10 servings
3 lbs petite new potatoes
1/3 cup olive oil
2 tsp kosher salt
freshly ground pepper
one
preheat the oven to 425 degrees
cut the new potatoes in half
if they're large, be sure & quarter them
the important take away is that the potatoes are relatively the same size
so that they cook evenly
two
toss the potatoes w/ a 1/4 cup of the olive oil & the salt in a large bowl
brush the remaining olive oil generously onto a half sheet pan
pour the potatoes onto the pan & position them cut side down
it may look like a layer of olive oil glass
that's a good thing
this will ensure super crispy, golden brown potatoes of the cut sides touching the pan
three
bake the potatoes for about 1 hour or until the cut sides are golden brown
the oil will be sizzling on the sheet pan surface
remove the potatoes from the oven & gently loosen them w/ a small palate knife
season w/ kosher salt & pepper to taste
