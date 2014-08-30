Hewitt scores 23 unanswered points to defeat Gardendale

Josh Floyd must have one heck of a half-time talk to inspire his Huskies. In the second half, the Huskies scored 23 unanswered points to rally and win 30 - 24 to give coach Floyd his first win as the Hewitt-Trussville head coach.

Hewitt trailed Gardendale 24-7 at the half as the Rockets owned the opening two quarters.

Both the Rockets and the Huskies were playing their season opening games and had no idea what to expect, but both teams got after one another.

Gardendale head coach Matt Plunkett was proud of his team's effort, but admitted they let one slip away.

Coach Floyd said his Huskies showed resiliency in the face of adversity.

Gardendale has a short week ahead playing at Huffman on Thursday, while Hewitt hits the road next week for its first Class 7A region game at Tuscaloosa County.

