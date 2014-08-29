Vestavia Hills Rebels wins 17-7 over Homewood Patriots

Vestavia Hills High School started their season opener off with a memorable win.

After last week's jamboree the Rebels came into the game determined to get a history-making victory for their coach of 42 years.

Coach Buddy Anderson's win tonight ties the state record for the most wins by a high school football coach.

The Rebels flexed their muscles from the start when quarterback Landon Crowder tossed the ball to Walker Minor, who deflected three Homewood defenders in his touchdown run.

On the Rebels' next possession Crowder passed to Sam Harvey, but a hit by Patriots' Brady Vincent caused a fumble that was recovered by Homewood's Braxton Mann.

Homewood's offense took advantage of the play and Derek Underwood, Jr. had a short run up the center. Patriots tied the ball game up 7-7.

Vestavia's special teams also had a 45-yard field goal kicked by Jack Hatchett, putting the Rebels back on top 10-7.

A little later, Vestavia's Sam Lawson recovered a fumble, which was followed by a quick drive into the Patriot endzone as Walker Minor ran in his second touchdown of the night.

The Rebels finished the game with a 17-7 win.

After the game, Coach Anderson stood beside two of his daughters and celebrated the win.

"What makes it special is about all these kids right here," said Coach Anderson. "All the kids that have played here throughout the years. All the families and all the coaches that have been here. Its about this community its a special place."

Coach Anderson also thanked his wife, who was unable to make the game because of illness, for her support throughout his career.

Junior Walker Minor shared his thoughts on the game, which were all appreciation for the legend.

"It's awesome being apart of this," said Minor. "It's not just about football. It's about becoming a man. Stuff we cant learn in the classroom."

