Vestavia Hills football coach ties for most high school game wins

Vestavia Hills head football coach Buddy Anderson has tied the state record for the most wins in high school football.

The Vestavia Hills Rebels bested the Homewood Patriots 17 to 7.

The wins ties Anderson with Walden Tucker, who had a total of 309 wins at Demopolis Academy, Gordo and Fayette County.

In 1972, Buddy Anderson joined the Vestavia Hills High School coaching staff at just 22-years-old.

Many football fans are familiar with Anderson and his success at Vestavia Hills, but few know the story behind the legend. It all started in the back of a pickup truck in 1968.

"I had been frustrated just wondering what God had planned for my life," said Anderson. "Without a shadow of a doubt I know He spoke to me that night.... He just (told) me he wanted me to be a Christian high school coach. That was January 12, 1968 as I sat in my dad's truck. I know and remember the conditions and everything. That's just one night I'll never forget."

Anderson has stayed at Vestavia Hills High School his entire coaching career.



