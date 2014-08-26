Stillman College receives largest donation in its history

Stillman College will soon benefit from a generous gift.



An anonymous donor has pledged $2 million to the school.



Stillman College said it is the single largest gift in the college's history.

"This gift will allow us to make a significant impact on our financial responsibilities and provide increased opportunities for our students. Our ability to do this supports the Stillman mission of providing an enriching educational environment for our current and future students. We hope that this donation will serve as an incentive for our alumni and the community to support Stillman at an unprecedented level," said President Peter Edmund Millet in a press release.



Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.

