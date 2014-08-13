WBRC FOX6 for FREE: All you need is an antenna!

WBRC FOX6 broadcasts its signal over-the-air. All you need is an antenna capable of receiving our signal and a television set with an antenna input.

In the videos above, you can watch and learn as WBRC anchors Janet Hall, Beth Shelburne, Mike Dubberly and Jonathan Hardison explain what you need to know about setting up your television to receive WBRC FOX6 over-the-air.

Janet explains how our over-the-air signal can actually be better than the signal you would receive from a cable or satellite provider. She also details how you can visit a website where you can enter your address then learn about the type of antenna you'll need to use based on how far you live from the WBRC tower on Red Mountain in Birmingham.

Beth speaks with a salesperson at Best Buy, one of many locations where you can purchase an antenna. We learn about the different types of antennas and which one may work best for you.

Mike explains how easy it is to connect your TV to the antenna that will work best.

Jonathan details the setup process, once you determine the type of antenna you need and have it connected to your TV.

We hope this information helps you learn how to get the best in news, weather and sports in central Alabama from WBRC FOX6 News and your favorite FOX programming for free!

