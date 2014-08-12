Anniston woman dies after house fire

Investigators hope to have a final report this week on what caused a fatal fire in Anniston.



On Sunday morning, 77-year-old Bobbie West died at UAB after injuries she sustained from the fire on Friday.

The home, located at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and 18th Street in Anniston, was a total loss.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

