Anniston woman dies after house fire

ANNISTON, AL (WBRC) -

Investigators hope to have a final report this week on what caused a fatal fire in Anniston.

On Sunday morning, 77-year-old Bobbie West died at UAB after injuries she sustained from the fire on Friday.

The home, located at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and 18th Street in Anniston, was a total loss.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

