Literacy Council Telethon on FOX6

FOX6 WBRC will be hosting a telethon to benefit The Literacy Council of Central Alabama on Wednesday, August 13.

If you're able to donate, phone lines will be open during several intervals during the day on Wednesday. We'll be taking calls from 6:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. and again from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. The number to call during those times is 205-583-4303.

You may remember The Literacy Council suffered a devastating fire back in May. The fire destroyed a large portion of their offices in Birmingham.

The funds raised will be used to help rebuild their offices and learning spaces and provide necessary funds for their projected growth.



For more information, please visit The Literacy Council's website.



