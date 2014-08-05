Ground breaking ceremony held for new downtown Tuscaloosa hotel

Tuscaloosa city leaders broke ground on a new hotel downtown.
The new Home 2 Suites by Hilton will provide 20 to 25 new jobs when it opens in the summer of 2015. It will have 113 rooms.
Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.