Ground breaking ceremony held for new downtown Tuscaloosa hotel - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ground breaking ceremony held for new downtown Tuscaloosa hotel

Source: Kelvin Reynolds Source: Kelvin Reynolds
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Tuscaloosa city leaders broke ground on a new hotel downtown.

The new Home 2 Suites by Hilton will provide 20 to 25 new jobs when it opens in the summer of 2015. It will have 113 rooms.

Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly