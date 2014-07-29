New charges filed against Chilton Co. couple accused of having sexual contact with students

The District Attorney's Office has revealed new details in the investigation against two former Chilton County schools employees accused of having sexual contact with a student under 19.

David Hubbard and Rebecca Hubbard were originally arrested in mid-July and each charged with a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

They now face 87 additional charges that include facilitating the travel of a child for an unlawful sex act, school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19, second degree rape, second degree sodomy, enticing a child for immoral purposes, school employee having sexual contact with a student under 19 and contributing to the delinquincy of a minor.

The investigation initially began after a vehicle accident along Highway 145 that killed an Alabaster man and injured two others.

When officers investigated whether alcohol was involved in that crash, they found evidence that the Hubbards allegedly supplied alcohol to an underage female the day before the accident.

As that investigation progressed, officers say they uncovered an inappropriate relationship between the Hubbards and a student.

As news of the Hubbards' arrest broke, the District Attorney's Office says additional students came forward and said they had "been subjected to illegal and inappropriate contact" with the Hubbards. Investigators say there are four victims involved.

Investigators say all of the crimes happened over the last two years while the Hubbards were employed with the Chilton County Board of Education. David Hubbard was also once employed with the county sheriff's office and worked as a school resource officer.

Chief Deputy District Attorney CJ Robinson said earlier this month that David Hubbard had resigned from his job at LeCroy Career Technical Center. He says Rebecca Hubbard likely won't return as a substitute.

Robinson said the Hubbards are being held on bonds that total approximately $1 million each.

