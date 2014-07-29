6 new anchor stores coming to Tuscaloosa

These six stores are planned for the Shoppes at Legacy Park shopping center.

This is the location of the new Shoppes at Legacy Park, formerly occupied by the Cedar Crest neighborhood. Source: WBRC video

Six anchor stores, all new to the Tuscaloosa market, are planned for the new Shoppes at Legacy Park.

According to Tuesday's Tuscaloosa City Council agenda, the shopping center will include Bed Bath & Beyond, Dick's Sporting Goods, World Market, The Fresh Market, PetSmart and DSW.

Plans for the development had already been announced, but until now, developers had not revealed the names of the six anchor stores.

The Shoppes at Legacy Park is planned for the land where part of the Cedar Crest neighborhood once stood, before the April 27, 2011, tornado.

The location is near the intersection of McFarland Blvd. and 15th Street.

At its Tuesday night meeting, the Tuscaloosa City Council is set to allow the mayor to execute a development agreement with the developer of the Shoppes at Legacy Park.

Among other points, this agreement includes revenue sharing between the developer and City; a specified sales tax rebate to the developer; an agreement for the developer to use a certain percentage of local materials and labor; and a new job creation guarantee from the developer.

When it was first proposed, city and local economic leaders said the retail incentives package would be a way to attract these new retailers to the Tuscaloosa market, and compete with other cities seeking the same retailers.

