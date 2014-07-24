Tuscaloosa residents wolf down pie for the United Way of West Alabama

The United Way Young Leaders Society hosted a pie eating contest to raise money for those in need.

There were two winners: the contestant who ate one pie the fastest and the one who had the most fan votes.

Greg Frost was the pie eating winner and will donate his winnings to temporary emergency services.

If you would like to help the United Way of West Alabama, please visit http://www.uwwa.org/.

