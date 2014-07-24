Alabaster veteran in the running for Men's Health magazine cover

To his three children, Noah Galloway is just Dad. But soon the Iraq veteran and double amputee may be the very first reader to ever grace the cover of Men's Health Magazine.

In the past, athletes and celebrities have only been the ones to draw readers' attention.

When asked what his children thought of the coveted spot Galloway said they don't see it as a big deal.

"As long as I take them to the park that's all that really matters," said Galloway. "I've tried explaining it to them and they're like, 'Yeah, OK.'"

If you didn't know him or his story you wouldn't know the struggles he's overcome since being injured in 2003 when an IED struck the humvee he was riding in.



"In 2007-2008 if you would have said I was even in the running to be on the cover of Men's Health magazine I would have said you're crazy, there's no way," said Galloway.

Galloway said he's always wanted to be in the magazine he's read for years but it wasn't until the loss of his arm and leg he felt he truly had a story to tell.

"After I was injured and then I got back in shape I always felt like I had a legitimate reason to be on Men's Health because I designed all my workouts. Everything I've done I've done on my own, " said Galloway.

After sinking to his lowest in 2007 and 2008, Galloway took a different approach on life. That new outlook not only put him in great shape but it pushed him and inspired others.

It's that inspiration he hopes to share in the magazine.

"I went through it. There were stories I read that pushed me and it means a lot to now be one of those stories that can now push someone else," said Galloway.

The contest began with close to 1,300 applicants but those quickly dwindled to 100 then 30 then 10 and now just three. The decision is now in the hands of the judges.

And no matter what happens, Galloway said he hopes this new chapter in his story will show others a simple truth.



"It doesn't matter what you've been through. You can overcome it," said Galloway.

Galloway and the two remaining finalists will soon be flown to New York City for final interviews and a photo shoot.

The winner will be announced October 3 and will grace the November cover.

Galloway said he's been asked if he'll personally sign the magazine if he wins. He said he will create a special P.O. Box and sign every magazine that comes in.

You can follow Galloway on his Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/noah.galloway?fref=ts.

Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.

