Fire dept. SUV crashes into west Birmingham home

Fire officials say someone cut off the fire captain and he hit the brakes to avoid a crash, but then slid into this house. Source: WBRC video

A Birmingham Fire Department SUV crashed into a home on Jefferson Avenue on Wednesday night. Source: WBRC video

A fire department SUV crashed into a west Birmingham home after leaving the scene of a house fire on Wednesday night.

A Birmingham fire captain was driving on Jefferson Avenue in West End after responding to a house fire in Ensley when another drive cut him off.

"The captain hit the brakes to try to avoid an accident. His vehicle slid and went up into the front of the house," Captain Jay Juliano said.

The crash happened after 10 p.m. Wednesday. The fire captain suffered minor injuries, but no one inside the home was hurt.

