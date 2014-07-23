Birmingham nonprofit (un)adopted helps orphans in Uganda

Two children from a nearby fishing village off Lake Victoria walk to Africa Renewal Ministry hoping for food and sponsorship. Unfortunately, due to funds, ARM is at capacity. Source: Britton Lynn/WBRC

Two boys from a fishing community off Lake Victoria play. It's not uncommon to see nearby village children walk to Africa Renewal Ministry carrying cups in hopes of getting a drink and maybe joining the sponsorship program. Source: Britton Lynn/WBRC

As part of Africa Renewal Ministry's work, they create self-sustaining jobs for the children and families in their community. This boy and his family work as farmers growing crops, running the fishery and caring for the pigs.Source: Britton Lynn/WBRC

Girls from Africa Renewal Ministry's Bethany Nursery School play on the swing-set after classes are done. Source: Britton Lynn/WBRC

Every 18 seconds, a child is orphaned in Africa. Less than 0.1 percent of orphans worldwide will ever be adopted, but 30 minutes outside of Uganda's capital sits Loving Hearts Babies Home, a refuge for vulnerable children who range from newborns to 3-year-olds.

"My goal is to see every child survive and reach their God-given purpose," said Miriam Memoranda, the director of Loving Hearts Babies Home.

"The basic thing for us is serving the Lord and we serve the Lord through the ministry, which we are doing and we've seen God is good to us," she said.



As director of the orphanage, Memoranda gets a helping hand from nonprofits like Birmingham-based (un)adopted, which exists to provide a hope and a future for orphans around the world by facilitating a safe environment to disciple and equip children in need.

"It's really pretty encouraging to see children that are growing in a healthy environment and being loved on and cared for," said adoptive father and (un)adopted partnership manager Josh Caldwell.

"Yes, they need to be in families. But, for a lot of them that's not possible yet. So, until adoption is possible, [the LHBH caregivers] are going to pour their whole life into these children," Caldwell added.



Every child has a different story and each one is getting a shot at a second chance. One of those children is baby Flores, whose mother passed away from pregnancy complications.

"The father wanted to kill him because his mother died giving birth," Memorando said. "The father said he was cursed. The police placed the child in our care and the boy has grown. After four years, he is active and fitting in well."

Displaced children throughout the streets of Uganda is not an uncommon sight, but with the help of ministries like Loving Hearts Babies Home, maybe someday that will change.

Loving Hearts is one of many ministries that Birmingham based nonprofit (un)adopted partners with around the world. You can find out more information about (un)adopted by visiting their website, unadopted.org, or signing up for their annual fundraiser, R(un) For One, taking place in Veterans Park on August 16.

Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.